Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases A$180,500.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.03 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of A$180,500.00 ($121,959.46).

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dicker Data Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

