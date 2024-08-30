DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Achieves $110.71 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $110.71 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,704.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.59 or 0.00549517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00107015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00281803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031102 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00036464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00072062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,220,176,621 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

