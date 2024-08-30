Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.61

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 117241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,650,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after acquiring an additional 172,081 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 392,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 51,409 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

