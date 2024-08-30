Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $36.19

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.19, but opened at $38.68. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 12,180,589 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $43,087,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $41,164,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,699,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $13,683,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $10,158,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.