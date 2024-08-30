Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,778,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 2,625,683 shares.The stock last traded at $86.41 and had previously closed at $84.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.86.

Dollar General Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $18,861,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

