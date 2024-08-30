Dollar General’s (DG) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.10.

NYSE:DG opened at $84.20 on Monday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after buying an additional 320,157 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,896,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

