Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of DLTR opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after buying an additional 640,848 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $2,669,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

