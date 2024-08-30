Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2135 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.31.

