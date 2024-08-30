Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2135 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.31.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.