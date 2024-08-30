Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Up 49.5% in August

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the July 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Up 1.0 %

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,289. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

