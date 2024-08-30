Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.47 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $248,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,169,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,847,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 32,630.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after buying an additional 613,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.