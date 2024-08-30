Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at UBS Group

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

Elastic Stock Down 27.5 %

ESTC traded down $28.54 on Friday, hitting $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,756,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,525. Elastic has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,128.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after buying an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,440,000 after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,335,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,151,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,169,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

