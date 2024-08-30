Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total value of $223,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.21. 40,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,029. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

