Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ELV. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,138. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $555.35. The company has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $531.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

