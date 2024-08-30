Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 33,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 72,891 shares.The stock last traded at $19.77 and had previously closed at $18.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $551.43 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
