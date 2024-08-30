Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,073,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In other Encore Capital Group news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECPG stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. 486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,058. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.55. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $355.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.06 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

