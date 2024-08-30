Energi Price Up 4% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Energi has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $460,660.92 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00039230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,293,325 coins and its circulating supply is 80,288,460 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

