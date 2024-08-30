Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of ENR opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.05. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Energizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

