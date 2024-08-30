ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.
ENGlobal Company Profile
