ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

