Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CEO Andrew S. Marsh Sells 600 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $120.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,923. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.06. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Get Our Latest Report on ETR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

