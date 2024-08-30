EOS (EOS) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $77.73 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

