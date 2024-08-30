EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $45.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EPR. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.06.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $47.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

