Eric Singer Purchases 50,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Singer bought 50,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,843.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Immersion Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 1,222,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.50. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Immersion’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth $1,285,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the second quarter worth $1,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 43.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 150,513 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 151.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 126,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

