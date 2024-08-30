Ethena Staked USDe Trading Up 0.2% This Week (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.26 billion and $4.57 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001859 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,148,438,047 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,153,754,345.1094136. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09572617 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $6,924,597.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

