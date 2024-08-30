Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Short Interest Update

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the July 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James raised shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,138. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

