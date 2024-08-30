Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Down 41.5% in August

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Exagen Stock Down 1.0 %

Exagen stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,469. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.28. Exagen has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $15.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exagen stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen Inc. ( NASDAQ:XGN Free Report ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 8.82% of Exagen worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

