Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $5.66

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.93. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 100,893 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAI

Exscientia Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $696.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Exscientia by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exscientia by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.