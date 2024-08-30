Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP William N. Springer Sells 2,000 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,264. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $179.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.