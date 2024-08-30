Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,845,963. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

