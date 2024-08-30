EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the July 31st total of 30,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

EZGO Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EZGO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 65,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. EZGO Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $102.40.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

