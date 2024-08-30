F M Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 28,538.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $275.13. The company had a trading volume of 682,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.79. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

