F M Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,053,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.87. 13,284,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,904,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21. The company has a market cap of $464.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.