F M Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 173,845 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 173,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Delek US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 520,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Delek US Trading Up 2.8 %

Delek US stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Delek US’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,603. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

