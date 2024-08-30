F M Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 78,112 SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. F M Investments LLC owned 1.39% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 185,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 62,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IBND traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 25,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,976. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

