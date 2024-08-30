F M Investments LLC Buys Shares of 284,758 Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 284,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 340,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 223.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PLYM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

