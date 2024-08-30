F M Investments LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 658.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $700,291,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Performance
FedEx stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.63.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
