F M Investments LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,565,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

