F M Investments LLC Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 108,154 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000. F M Investments LLC owned 0.09% of SM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 118.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 136,628 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 259,900.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.