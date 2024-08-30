F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 195,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

PPL Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. 3,252,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

