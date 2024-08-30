F M Investments LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,939,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,698. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

