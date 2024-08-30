F M Investments LLC Takes $3.57 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $65.71.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

