F M Investments LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TXN traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.34. 5,860,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,430. The stock has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

