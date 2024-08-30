FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 934 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,340,764,000 after buying an additional 1,853,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,528,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,384,334,000 after buying an additional 3,314,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,322,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,729,566. The company has a market cap of $203.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

