FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 83,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,437,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,896,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

