FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,072,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 339,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 85,204 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 139,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.91. 429,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,893. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

