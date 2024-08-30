FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $614,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after buying an additional 103,655 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 629.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 69,409 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MGK traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $311.51. 615,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.97.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

