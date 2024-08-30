FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.69 and its 200-day moving average is $353.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

