FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,955. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

