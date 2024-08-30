F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Julie Tankard Purchases 960 Shares

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Julie Tankard bought 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.66) per share, with a total value of £9,945.60 ($13,115.65).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON FCIT opened at GBX 1,032 ($13.61) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,027.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,007.95. The company has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 537.50 and a beta of 0.63. F&C Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 835 ($11.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,066.66 ($14.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

F&C Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 781.25%.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

