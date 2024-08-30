Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $114.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

