First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73.

Get First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $686,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.