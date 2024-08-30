First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.